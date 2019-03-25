The Apple TV app to launch on smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV and computers

Apple is revamping its Apple TV app with a new offering. But how will you be able to access the service exactly? Apple is launching the Apple TV app on smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio.

The Samsung app will land first, and other manufacturers will get the Apple TV app this Spring. The app will also be available on Roku and Fire TV devices. And the company is also launching an Apple TV app on macOS this Fall. It’s unclear if you’ll be able to access the service from Android phones, Windows 10 computers, etc.

The Apple TV app has been available in a handful of countries so far. Apple is launching the app in over 100 countries by the end of the year. If you want more info on the update, we have a more detailed explanation.

The app combines content you can buy and rent in the iTunes Store, subscriptions to premium partners, such as HBO, Starz and Showtime, as well as on-demand offering from cable subscriptions (Spectrum, AT&T, etc.). And of course, Apple is also announcing its own original content subscription, Apple TV+.

The tvOS Apple TV app will arrive in May in a software update. Apple promises not to share your data with other companies.