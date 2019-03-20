Optimus Ride brings self-driving cars to private communities in NY and CA

If you live in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, you could be one of the first consumers to ride in a self-driving car in the state of New York. That’s thanks to autonomous vehicle startup Optimus Ride, which today announced its plans to deploy self-driving vehicles to the 300-acre development in Brooklyn. The development houses 400 businesses that employ 9,000 people.

Although self-driving car companies have tested vehicles in New York, there has yet to be a commercial development of such services — until now. Back in 2017, Governor Andrew Cuomo touted the state’s first successful self-driving vehicle demonstration in partnership with Audi. New York’s state law pertaining to the testing of autonomous vehicles has been renewed through April 2019. While NY state has yet to allow any operators to deploy self-driving vehicles for commercial purposes, Optimus Ride is able to do so because they will be on private roads, versus public roads.

At the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Optimus Ride will offer a loop shuttle service to transport people within a defined, geofenced area. Optimus Ride is also deploying vehicles at Paradise Valley Estates, a private 80-acre gated community in Fairfield, Calif. During the pilot phase in Fairfield, Optimus Ride will enable prospective residents to request self-driving tours of the community. Residents, on the other hand, will be able to request on-demand rides within the community.