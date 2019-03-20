Extra Crunch Daily: Exascale Computing

From Extra Crunch
- Patreon, the focus of our first EC-1, has now announced the new pricing tiers that they telegraphed in our deep dive.
- New reports discuss the growing demand for foreign talent and consumer annoyance with media fragmentation (i.e. can’t everything just be on Netflix?)
- One of our Verified Expert lawyers, José Ancer, discusses why convertible notes are better than SAFEs, something of a counter-point to our piece last week on pre- and post-money SAFEs.
- Reminder: Brian Heater is hosting a conference call on robotics at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT. Watch your inboxes for dial-in details.
Wide Angle
Stories from outside the 280/101 corridor
- Kickstarter could become the first major tech company with a unionized workforce. You can find their funding page on GoFundMe.