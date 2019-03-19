Visa policies threaten innovation but aren’t stopping hiring abroad

The growing intensity of the US visa approval process has made it more difficult for companies to attract, support and retain foreign talent. However, recruiters are still sourcing talent from abroad at an increasing clip.

According to a recent, roughly 30-page, report published by Envoy – the corporate workforce immigration management platform – US corporate demand for foreign talent has remained resilient in the face of a stricter stance on immigration taken by the current government. With help from The Harris Poll, the Envoy 2019 Immigration Trends report surveyed 405 high-ranking human resource and recruiting professionals – across companies from a wide array of sizes, stages, and sectors – regarding changes and trends in the employment-based immigration process.