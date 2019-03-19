Watch Google unveil its mysterious gaming project live right here

Google is holding a press event at the Game Developers Conference today in San Francisco. The conference starts at 10 AM Pacific Time, 1 PM Eastern Time, 5 PM in London and 6 PM in Paris.

While many game companies rely on Google Cloud Platform for their server and infrastructure needs, today’s conference is going to be different.

The company has been working on something called Project Stream for more than six months. In its initial technical test, the company let you play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in your Chrome web browser. The game would run on a server in a data center near you, and you’d see the video stream in your browser and interact with your character from your computer.

And it sounds like Google is ready to launch its cloud gaming service for real. So let’s see how Google plans to sell this service and the initial game lineup.