Daily Crunch: 85+ startups launch at YC Demo Day 1

1. Here are the 85+ startups that launched at YC’s W19 Demo Day 1

With more than 200 companies, the Winter 2019 class is by far YC’s largest yet. It’s so large, in fact, the accelerator had to change the way it does Demo Day — rather than all pitches happening on one stage, they were split across two stages (the “Pioneer” and “Mission” stages) running in parallel.

We were there, and as we do with each class, we’ve brought back our notes on everything we saw.

2. Apple upgrades the iMac line with boosted processors and graphics

The perennial favorite all-in-one is getting some key upgrades that will narrow the gap between the line and the high-end iMac Pro. The key additions are ninth-generation Intel processors and Radeon Pro Vega graphics.

3. Nvidia AI turns sketches into photorealistic landscapes in seconds

This is MS Paint for the AI age.

4. Atlassian acquires AgileCraft for $166M

AgileCraft provides business leaders with additional insights into the current status of technical projects and helps them understand the bottlenecks, risks and dependencies of these projects.

5. Instagram launches shopping checkout, charging sellers a fee

“Checkout with Instagram” launches today in the U.S. with more than 20 top brands, including Adidas, Kylie Cosmetics and Warby Parker, which will no longer have to direct customers to their websites to make a purchase.

6. Devin Nunes is suing Twitter over mean tweets from parody account of his mom

Simultaneously complaining that Twitter silences its critics while asking Twitter to silence his critics is a curious legal strategy — but it’s par for the course for Nunes.

7. HP built a better version of the Oculus Rift

Lucas Matney says the new HP Reverb is probably the best PC-powered consumer VR headset out there, when balancing price and feature set.