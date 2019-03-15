Last day to save $100 on TC Sessions: Robotics + AI 2019

Like all good things must, early-bird pricing for tickets to TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics + AI comes to an end today. This is your last chance to save $100 on our day-long gathering of the greatest minds, makers and investors in the robotics and AI communities. Procrastination has a price. Buy your $249 ticket today or pay $349 tomorrow. That’s basic math right there.

TC Sessions: Robotics + AI takes place on April 18 at UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall, and we’re stoked about the agenda of incredible speakers, panel discussions, demos and workshops we have planned. We think you’ll love it, too.

Previously on TechCrunch, we shared just a few of the heavy-hitters you’ll hear from, including Marc Raibert, Melonee Wise, Ken Goldberg, Anca Dragan Anthony Levandowski and Laura Major. But wait, there’s more!

We’re beyond thrilled to add Colin Angle, iRobot co-founder and CEO, to our list of industry headliners gracing our stage. If anyone knows mainstream home robots, it’s this guy. He’s one of the creators of Roomba, the first successful consumer robot and the best-selling vacuum in the U.S. Angle will discuss Terra, iRobot’s new robotic lawnmower, and the 10 years of R&D involved in bringing it to market.

What does it take for someone to invest in a robotics startup? That’s a red-hot topic, and you’ll get to hear Peter Barrett (Playground Global), Hidetaka Aoki (Global Brain), Helen Liang (FoundersX Ventures) and Andy Wheeler (GV) discuss what they’ve learned in a panel called, “Investing in Robotics and AI: Lessons from the Industry’s VCs.”

We expect more than 1,000 members of the robotics and AI community to attend, and that makes it a networking event you won’t want to miss. These are the influencers, the people who can help you make your robotic dreams come to life. Or perhaps you’ll invest in the next robot unicorn. It’s a day full of opportunity and potential. Be sure to use CrunchMatch (powered by Brella), our free business match-making service. It’s curated and automated, and it makes connecting with the right people painless and efficient.

TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics + AI takes place at UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall on April 18, 2019. If you’re part of the robotics/AI startup ecosystem, you do not want to miss this event. And you certainly don’t want to pay more than necessary. Today’s the last day to save $100 on admission. Buy your early-bird ticket now, and we’ll see you in April.