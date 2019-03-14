UC Berkeley’s Ken Goldberg and Michael I. Jordan will discuss AI at TC Sessions: Robotics + AI April 18

We’re just over a month out from our TC Sessions: Robotics + AI event at UC Berkeley on April 18. We’ve already announced a number of marquee guests for the event, including Marc Raibert, Colin Angle, Melonee Wise and Anthony Levandowski. Today we’ve got another exciting panel to unveil and as an FYI our early bird sale ends Friday!

This is our third robotics event, but it’s the first time artificial intelligence has shared the spotlight. Today we’re revealing that two of UC Berkeley’s top names in the space will be sharing a stage to discuss the role of AI in society for a panel titled, TC Sessions: Robotics + AI Artificial Intelligence: Minds, Economies and Systems that Learn.

The pair of professors will be discussing how AI grew to become of modern society’s most ubiquitous and wide ranging technologies. The panel will also explore where the tech will go from here.

Ken Goldberg is a Professor, Industrial Engineering and Operations Research at U.C. Berkeley. He has co-authored more than 200 peer-reviewed papers on automation, robotics and social information. He is the Editor-in-Chief of IEEE Transactions on Automation Science and Engineering and cofounder of the the Berkeley Center for New Media.

Michael I. Jordan is the Pehong Chen Distinguished Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and the Department of Statistics at U.C. Berkeley. His work touches on a wide range of topics, including computer science, AI and computational biology. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

