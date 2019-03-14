Facebook blames a server configuration change for yesterday’s outage

Facebook has finally released its assessment of what was responsible for yesterday’s massive outage of its Instagram, Messenger, and core Facebook service.

Contrary to the thesis circulating yesterday that it was a route leak, the company said that a misconfigured server was to blame.

Yesterday, as a result of a server configuration change, many people had trouble accessing our apps and services. We've now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience. — Facebook (@facebook) March 14, 2019

Millions of people were impacted by the outage yesterday, which had users taking to Twitter (and our tips inbox) to vent their frustration or share theories about what was happening inside the company’s networks.

