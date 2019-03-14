Apple’s WWDC kicks off on June 3

Apple’s annual developer conference is returning to San Jose for the third year in a row, at the McEnery Convention Center. This year, WWDC will take place on June 3-7. As always, you should expect a keynote on the first day of the event with consumer-focused announcements. This year marks the 30th year anniversary of WWDC.

You can now register on Apple’s website for $1,599 — the same price as in previous years. But buying a ticket doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll get to attend the event. Apple will hold a lottery to select the lucky winners who get to pay to go to a developer conference.

You have until March 20 at 5 p.m. to register. Developers will receive a notification on the next day if they’ve been selected. The selection process is a bit shorter than last year, so make sure you apply on time. And if you’re a student, you should consider applying for a WWDC scholarship. This year, 350 students will be able to attend the event for free through this process.

In addition to some new announcements on the first day, Apple will hold many technical sessions and hands-on labs to help third-party developers in the Apple ecosystem at large. This conference is mostly aimed at developers working on apps for iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. It’s a good way to understand how new frameworks are going to affect your apps and how you could take advantage of them.