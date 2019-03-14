Apple’s iCloud is having an outage, too

Facebook has only just recovered from one of its worst outages to date, and Gmail and Google Drive also experienced a worldwide outage this week. Now, apparently, it’s Apple’s turn. According to the company’s System Status dashboard, a number of iCloud services are experiencing issues, including iCloud Drive, Mail, Calendar, Notes, Keychain, Reminders, iWork, Photos, News and others.

According the System Status page, the issues began today at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT.

The page doesn’t offer much in terms of detail as to why the services are experiencing problems, only saying that “some users are affected” and “users may be unable to access this service.”

The iCloud issues arrive on the heels of Facebook’s massive outage which impacted its 2.3 billion users across its properties – including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger – for over 24 hours. The social networking company chalked up the problem to a “server configuration change,” not a DDoS attack as some had been speculating.

That hasn’t stopped people from continuing to believe the series of outages seen this week are related. But it’s simply too soon to draw any conclusions. There’s not enough being provided by the companies themselves to fully understand the nature of what’s happened at this point, nor what’s causing the issues with iCloud.

Fair to say, it has been a bad week for the internet. (Did anyone try turning it off and back on again?)

Apple historically gets its outages under control in a fairly timely fashion. We’ll have to wait to see if it’s able to do so today, or if the issues worsen or improve.

Apple declined to comment.

h/t: MacRumors & AppleInsider