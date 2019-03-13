Facebook, Instagram and Messenger are down for some users

Facebook and its related family of apps appear to be down for most users right now.

There’s not much more information to share at this point, but the web is freaking out (as is to be expected).

Facebook has confirmed the outage and we’ll update as we get more information.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

The social media management tool Naytev also confirmed the outage. “Facebook is experiencing a large outage, impacting posting to Facebook and the ability to log into Naytev. We are actively monitoring the issue and we hope Facebook resolves it soon,” the company said in a message to customers seen by TechCrunch.

This story is developing.