After being acquired by Spotify, Gimlet’s staff looks to unionize

Last month’s Gimlet was a watershed moment for podcasting. Spotify acquired the network for a reported $230 million, in a pricey bid to get serious about the format. But what of all the folks employed by Gimlet?

It’s tough to know how these deals will shake out for those not involved in the closed door deal making. As such, the team is looking to get out in front of things by unionizing with the Writers Guild of America, as the network transitions from small media startup to part of a much larger tech giant.

The team has launched a new Gimlet Union Twitter feed, outlining the team’s asks.

“Gimlet is no longer the small, scrappy operation memorably documented on the first season of StartUp,” it writes in an open letter. “Our union is an expression of passion for what we do, and a proactive effort to work with management to shape the future of the company. It’s important for us to solidify the things that make Gimlet a great place to work, and to address whatever issues may arise.”

Among the asks are employee input into decision making, clear contractor policies and more transparent job descriptions. It’s fair to not that a lot of these things have the tendency to be a bit murkier at the launch of a startup. More straightforward work policies should be achievable under the umbrella of the larger organization.