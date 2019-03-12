Only 3 days left to save on TC Sessions: Robotics + AI 2019 tickets

We can’t wait to see all of you at TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics + AI, which takes place April 18 at UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall. That’s still slightly more than a month away, but your opportunity to buy an early-bird ticket — and save $100 — disappears in just three short days. When that day arrives, the admission price goes up to $329. Why spend more than necessary? Go buy your early-bird ticket right now.

This is the first time we’ve rolled AI into the robotic mix, and it makes perfect sense. Our day-long intensive event highlights the top leaders and the most innovative startups in these two converging and rapidly evolving fields. You’ll hear from — and rub elbows with — the most influential makers, researchers, founders and investors in robotics and AI. Here’s a quick sampling of the programming you’ll enjoy.

Investing in robotics is a wild ride, and no one knows that better than Helen Liang, founding and managing partner of FoundersX Ventures, and Andy Wheeler, the founding partner at GV (formerly Google Ventures). They’ll grace our stage to share their insight and experience. Liang, who also serves as founding president at Tech for Good, has invested in 20 early-stage robotics and AI startups. Wheeler focuses on bringing early-stage tech to market and has invested in Carbon, Farmer’s Business Network, Abundant Robotics and Orbital Insight.

If you wonder how and when robots will become a part of the construction crew, join Noah Ready-Campbell (Built Robotics) and Saurabh Ladha (Doxel AI) as they discuss whether robots can help us build faster, smarter and for less.

Who doesn’t love an awesome robot demo? Don’t miss Marc Raibert’s presentation, The Best Robots on Four Legs. He’ll demo SpotMini, Boston Dynamic’s latest creation, and talk about what it takes to bring a robotic product to market.

We still have a few surprises up our non-robotic sleeve, so keep checking our event agenda for the latest updates.

We’re expecting more than 1,000 people to attend this immersive event, and if you really want to stand out and connect with dream makers and game changers, consider buying a demo table. The price, $1,500, includes three attendee passes.

You’ll find comradery, connection and opportunity at TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics + AI. And if you buy an early-bird ticket, all that goodness will cost $100 less. You have just three days left to save. Buy your ticket today.