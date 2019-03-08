Here’s a sneak peek at HBO’s Elizabeth Holmes documentary, The Inventor

The story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos has inspired quite a bit of content, including a NYT Best Seller, an ABC podcast, a movie starring Jennifer Lawrence, and now an HBO documentary directed by Going Clear director, Alex Gibney.

The documentary is called The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley.

The tech world was shocked when the WSJ broke the news that Theranos, the biotech startup founded by Elizabeth Holmes, wasn’t what it appeared to be.

Promising to revolutionize healthcare, Theranos wanted to accomplish the impossible by creating a device that could significantly speed up the time it takes to test blood and diagnose disease. This, it turns out, was actually impossible.

Elizabeth Holmes, the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, was at the helm of the Theranos fantasy, which ballooned to a $9 billion valuation before being identified as a fraud by the SEC.

HBO documentary The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley debuts on Monday, March 18, and catalogs the story through interviews with the reporters who documented it, whistleblowers, former Theranos employees and experts.

This includes John Carreyrou, author of “Bad Blood”; journalists Ken Auletta (The New Yorker) and Roger Parloff (Forbes), who wrote profiles of Holmes; Theranos whistleblowers Tyler Shultz and Erika Cheung; former Theranos employees Dave Philippides, Douglas Matje, Ryan Wistort and Tony Nugent; behavioral economist Dan Ariely; and Dr. Phyllis Gardner, MD, professor of medicine at Stanford University.

TechCrunch’s Josh Constine reviewed The Inventor after its Sundance premiere.

The documentary will be available on HBO, HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

[Video courtesy of HBO]