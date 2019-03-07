Daily Crunch: Zuckerberg lays out his privacy vision

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you’d like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Mark Zuckerberg discovers privacy

In a long post published yesterday, the Facebook CEO laid out his vision for making Facebook’s products more privacy-friendly. But can Facebook reform its 15-year legacy as devourer of all things private with a single sweeping manifesto?

Taylor Hatmaker has a simple answer: Heck no, of course it can’t. (Except she says it less politely.)

2. Huawei is suing the US government over ‘unconstitutional’ equipment ban

At the center of the suit is the company’s claim that Section 889 in the National Defense Authorization Act — which contains restrictions that prevent federal agencies from procuring Huawei equipment or services — is unconstitutional.

3. Trump called Apple’s CEO ‘Tim Apple’ by mistake

Actual quote: “You’ve really put a great investment in our country. We really appreciate it very much, Tim Apple.”

4. Google gives Android developers new tools to make money from users who won’t pay

“Rewarded Products” will allow non-paying app users to contribute to an app’s revenue stream by sacrificing their time, but not their money. The first product will be rewarded video, where users can opt to watch a video ad in exchange for in-game currency, virtual goods or other benefits.

5. Tesla’s new Supercharger slashes charging times

The V3 Supercharger, which was unveiled Wednesday, supports a peak rate of up to 250 kilowatts on the long-range version of the Model 3. At this rate, the V3 can add up to 75 miles of range in five minutes, Tesla said.

6. Bird launches platform to let entrepreneurs manage their own fleet of scooters

Bird Platform sells the vehicles to entrepreneurs at cost and then takes a 20 percent cut from the ride revenue. The program is launching in New Zealand, Canada and Latin America in the coming weeks.

7. Google brings its Duplex AI restaurant booking assistant to 43 states

Starting this week, Pixel 3 owners in 43 U.S. states will be able to use the company’s AI technology to book appointments at any restaurants that use booking services that partner with the Reserve with Google Program but don’t have an online system to complete the booking.