Fitbit’s Ace kids’ fitness tracker gets a sequel

There are few things kids love more in this world than a good sequel. As such, Fitbit has returned a year after launching its children’s fitness tracker the Ace with the predictably named Ace 2.

The new version of the product has a bumper designed to protect the display from all of the things that kids throw at it on a regular basis. It’s also water-resistant up to 50 meters, so they can shower with it on or take it for a swim.

There are new colors and patterns, which bring to mind the color scheme of shows like Pee-wee’s Playhouse, coupled with animated clock faces that feature different activities that change throughout the day as activities progress. There’s a monster that grows throughout the day and a rocket ship that takes off, among others.

The Ace 2 hits retail this summer, just in time for all of that outdoor running around. It will be priced at $70.