Fitbit is partnering with Adidas and Blue Apron for an activity rewards program

Fitness should be its own reward, but sometimes you need a little extra push. Fitbit today announced that it’s been testing a new Rewards program in beta, with plans to launch a premium paid version of the service at some point this year.

The limited beta, which will close at the end of next month, serves up points based on things like steps, active minutes and sleep, rewarding users with discounts as they hit their designated goals. So far, the company’s enlisted a trio of partners: Adidas, Blue Apron and the music service, Deezer.

Adidas has, of course, partnered with Fitbit before with customized bands, as a kind of counterpoint to Nike and Apple’s longstanding deal. Deezer, meanwhile, was the first music service to get on board with Fitbit’s original true smartwatch, the Ionic.

More details on the program will arrive later this year, as the company continues to work out some of the issues with the service via its beta.