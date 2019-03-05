Mercedes Concept EQV delivers an all-electric luxe vision of van life

Mercedes-Benz revealed Tuesday the Concept EQV, an all-electric premium van designed to travel up to 249 miles on a single charge.

Concepts often times never become production vehicles. But this one will.

The EQV, which was unveiled at the Geneva International; Motor Show, will go into series production. The automaker plans to produce an electric van based off of the EQV concept. The production version will debut at the Frankfurt International Motor Show later this year.

This isn’t the typical “van life” vehicle.

The EQV, which can seat up to 8 people, is designed to appeal to customers seeking a more luxurious ride. Mercedes is marketing this towards families, upscaled adventurers and corporate clients who might be looking for a shuttle vehicle. The vehicle’s seating can be configured in a numerous ways to meet various customers’ needs.

The EQV comes with a compact electric drivetrain on the front axle that produces 150 kW or 201 horsepower. The vehicle is also capable of rapid charging that enables a range of 62 miles within just 15 minutes, according to Mercedes.

The company’s EQ brand is supposed to represent a tech-forward approach, including the EQV. The vehicle is equipped with Mercedes new MBUX infotainment system, which boasts a self-learning voice control system with connectivity features. The navigation system has been modified to take into account the charge level of the battery. The system will also include apps that can enable control of the pre-entry climate control or allow for cashless payments at public charging stations, the company said.

This concept is part of Mercedes’ “EQ” technology brand that the automaker kicked off in 2016. A few “EQ” related concepts have been introduced since then, including the first “Concept EQ” and later the Concept EQA.

In September 2018, the company introduced the first series-production vehicle, the EQC electric drive SUV. The company plans to invest more than $12 billion to produce a line of battery-powered models under its new EQ brand and spend another $1.2 billion in global battery production.