Here is the official trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones

The official trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones has landed.

Behold:

As you can see, we’ve been blessed with peeks at a few scenes that promise a climactic final season. The trailer includes dragons flying over Winterfell, Gendry, sinister Cersei, and a teaser for the battle fans have been waiting for: the fight between the living and the dead.

Season 8 premiers April 14, so folks who haven’t spent the last nine years living and dying by GoT have approximately six weeks to get their acts together and catch up to the rest of us.