Huawei reportedly plans to sue US government over ban

Huawei’s already proven that a ban in the world’s second largest smartphone market won’t hamper its rapid success, but the company still won’t go down in the States without a fight. Word is that the consumer electronics giant is planning to unveil a lawsuit against the U.S. government later this week.

That news comes via two anonymous sources reported in The New York Times this morning. The reported impending suit is pushback against longstanding bans in the States that have barred the company’s equipment from infrastructural projects ahead of a nationwide push into 5G. It’s also made the nation’s carriers and retail stores wary of stocking Huawei products.

The suit is reportedly set to be filed in the Eastern District of Texas — the location of Huawei’s U.S. headquarters, as well as a notorious haven for patent trolls.

U.S. officials have long recommended against using Huawei devices over alleged ties to the Chinese government. On Friday, meanwhile, the Canadian DOJ allowed an extradition case against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to proceed after her arrest in Vancouver late last year. Those charges stem from allegations that the company circumvented sanctions on Iran.

Earlier today it was announced that Meng was filing a civil suit in the country, alleging that authorities didn’t advise her of her constitutional rights prior to questioning and detaining her.

We’ve reached out to Huawei for comment on the suits.