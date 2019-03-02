Come to TechCrunch’s SXSW panels and party

Meet TechCrunch’s writers at our annual Crunch By Crunch Fest party in Austin, Texas. RSVP here to join us on Sunday March 10th from 1pm to 4pm at the Swan Dive at 615 Red River St @ E.7th st, just 3 blocks from the convention center. Hang out with TechCrunchers and fellow readers, enjoy free drinks, and check out a live performance by electro-RnB musician Elderbrook. With over 200 million Spotify plays and a sound familiar to fans of Hot Chip and Passion Pit, Elderbrook will make this the weekend’s best dance party.

A squad of TechCrunch's editorial team will be there. The party is co-hosted with event ticketing and website platform Splash, with sponsorship from smart lock and security startup August Home, flexible workspace provider Knotel, full-service marketing consultantcy Hawke Media, and concert series & magazine Atypical Sounds.

The party gets going at 1pm with an Austin favorite local DJ, Elderbrook plays at 2:30, and wraps up at 4pm.

TechCrunch’s SXSW Panels

Our writers are speaking on a bunch of awesome panels throughout SXSW. Come hear about the future of transportation, augmented reality, diversity in tech, and what the Instagram founders think about Facebook and their impact on society.

Instagram founders Kevin Systrom & Mike Krieger with Josh Constine – Austin Convention Center Ballroom D – Monday 3/11, 2-3pm

The Autonocast Podcast with Kirsten Korosec – JW Marriott Brazos Room, Level 2, 110 E. 2nd Street – Tuesday 3/12, 9:30-10:30am

Re-Inventing the Wheel: Own, Rent, Share, Subscribe with Kirsten Korosec – Hilton Austin Downtown, Room 400-402, 500 E 4th Street – Wednesday 3/12, 3:30-4:30 pm

White Mirror: Combatting Societal Issues with XR with Lucas Matney – JW Marriott, Salon 1-2, 110 E 2nd St. – Wednesday 3/13, 5-6pm

The Double Standard In Sex Tech: It’s Time For Change with Kate Clark – Fairmont Congressional A, 101 Red River. Thursday 3/14, 2-3pm

