Lyft will give drivers a one-time cash bonus up to $10K

Hardworking drivers, rejoice! As part of Lyft’s initial public offering, the transportation company is deciding to reward the drivers who form the backbone of the company’s core service. The program will give a maximum cash bonus of $10,000 to drivers “in good standing” who have completed at least 20,000 rides as of Feb. 25, 2019.

On the lower end, Lyft will give drivers who have completed at least 10,000 rides as of Feb. 25, 2019 a $1,000 one-time cash bonus. Additionally, Lyft will reward a $1,000 cash bonus to drivers who are currently serving or previously served on the company’s Driver Advisory Council. All of these drivers must be in good standing.

Eligible drivers can expect to be paid on or about March 19, 2019. They can then purchase shares in Lyft’s directed share program or just pocket the cash. It’s up to them.

Uber is also reportedly expected to offer drivers a similar bonus, but the company declined to comment.