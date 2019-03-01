Ava Duvernay releases the first trailer for her Netflix series about the Central Park Five

Celebrated director Ava DuVernay has released a harrowing first teaser trailer for her highly anticipated Netflix series about the Central Park rape case from the 1980s.

The true story of the five African American and Hispanic teens who were wrongfully accused and convicted of the rape of a jogger in Central Park made headlines in 1989 in the wake of the attack and over the course of the subsequent trial.

Now, with When They See Us, DuVernay will tell the stories of Anton McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise, who were accused of the rape and assault of Trisha Ellen Meili in the spring of 1989.

In development since 2017, the five-part series will cover the 25 years from their trial and conviction to their exoneration and the $41 million settlement they received from New York City.

The cast for the Netflix series includes Vera Farmiga, Felicity Huffman, John Leguizamo, Niecy Nash, and Michelle Williams. Producers on the show include Oprah Winfrey and Robert De Niro.