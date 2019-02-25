Oppo executive questions how foldable phones improve the user experience

Oppo VP Brian Shen took to Weibo today to unveil the company’s foldable phone concept. It looks like the same kit used by Huawei and it’s unclear if Oppo will release the device. Shen notes the company doesn’t think a foldable phone improves the user experience, which is why the company is hesitant to move the device into production.

This is a smart move from the Chinese phone company.

Oppo VP Brian Shen says the company is observing the response from consumers before releasing its foldable phone to consumers.

Samsung and Huawei touted their foldable phones as the next great thing while the general response has been tepid at best. Foldable phones, at their core, offer the same features as standard phones and rely on the imagination of the user to create a killer use case. And without a killer use case, foldable phones will never take off.