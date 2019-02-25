Here are all the 5G phones announced at MWC

Mobile World Congress is underway, which means there are a handful of brand spankin’ new 5G phones hitting the market soon.

How ever will you decide?

Here’s a look at all the 5G phones announced thus far:

The Mate X is a foldable 5G phone with one 4.6-inch screen, another 6.6-inch 2480×1148 screen and (when unfolded) an 8-inch 2200×2480 display.

Some other specs:

Processor: Kirin 980

Battery: 4,5000mAh

Memory: 8GB RAM, 512GB internal

Price: $2,600

Size: 11mm folded, 5.4mm unfolded

Aside from its unbearably long name, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G’s claim to fame is a new biometric security measure called Hand ID, which reads the veins in your hand to authenticate your identity. Plus, the new LG flagship has a dual-screen case, which effectively turns the phone into a foldable.

Some other specs:

Processor: Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855

Battery: 4,000mAh

Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB internal

Price: Unknown

The Galaxy Fold is likely to be the most talked-about phone out of MWC because 1) it folds and 2) it’s made by the biggest phone maker in the world. The handset, with a 7.3-inch 1536×2152 Super AMOLED unfolded display and a 4.6-inch cover display, will be available April 26.

Some other specs:

Processor: Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855

Battery: 4,380mAh

Memory: 12GB RAM, 512GB internal

Price: $1,980

Size: 17mm folded

The Samsung S10 5G is exactly what you would expect it to be. It’s packed with all the bells and whistles that might appeal to the customer who wants the top of the line phone regardless of price. It sports a 6.7-inch 1440×3040 AMOLED display.

Some other specs:

Processor: Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855

Battery: 4,500mAh

Memory: 8GB RAM, 256GB internal

Price: Unknown

Interestingly, Xiaomi opted to leave 5G out of its flagship phone for the year, the Mi 9. That said, the 5G Mi Mix 3 has a handful of its own interesting features, including a sliding front-facing camera that results in a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also has a dual-camera system that offers the ability to shoot slow-mo videos at 960 frames per second.

Some other specs:

Processor: Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855

Battery: 3,800mAh

Memory: 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB internal

Price: $680

The Axon 10 Pro 5G doesn’t have many tricks, like a folding display, but it does come with a triple-camera system and what appears to be an in-display fingerprint reader. It also sports a 6.7-inch 1080p display. The phone will definitely launch in Europe and China, but no word on whether it will make its way stateside.

Some other specs: