Watch Xiaomi announce new 5G and foldable phones live right here

It’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which means that Xiaomi is about to announce a lot of phones. The conference starts at 10:30 AM CET (9:30 AM GMT, 4:30 AM EST).

Rumor has it that the company will unveil a phone that supports 5G network. Xiaomi has already showed this phone at various events over the past couple of months. The company will also launch its new flagship device outside of China, the Mi 9.

But I’m more excited about rumors that Xiaomi is also about to show some sort of foldable phone. Will it look better than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?

You can check it out live via Xiaomi’s official stream above, and stay tuned on TechCrunch.com for ongoing coverage of all the news coming out of MWC.