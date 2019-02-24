Watch Huawei’s MWC conference live right here

While Huawei isn’t going to show the P30 at Mobile World Congress, the company says it is going to “reveal the unprecedented”. Like other manufacturers, Huawei has been trying some new designs. The conference starts at 2:00 PM CET (1:00 PM GMT, 8:00 AM EST).

Huawei doesn’t unveil its flagship devices at MWC anymore. The company usually holds its own press conference after the show. This time, Huawei will unveil the P30 in Paris on March 26.

But it doesn’t mean that the company is skipping the show altogether. So maybe Huawei is going to show a foldable phone?

You can check it out live via Huawei's official stream above.