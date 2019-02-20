Here’s everything announced at Samsung’s Galaxy S10/Galaxy Fold event

Missed today’s Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco? In all, we have five new phones — one of them a foldable — some new earbuds, a virtual assistant and a watch. Here’s everything you need to know.

The last time we saw Samsung’s foldable onstage, it was, quite literally, shrouded in darkness. The company debuted a prototype of the upcoming device at a developer conference, showing its folding method and little else.

For the 10th anniversary of the flagship line, Samsung is going all in on this thing. And with more information expected on Samsung’s upcoming foldable, well, that’s a lot of Samsungs.

The S10e is the most interesting of the bunch — or at least the most interesting one that doesn’t sport 5G.

Never mind the fact that 5G is still a ways away in just about every market — Samsung’s taking an educated gamble that some percentage of its early adopting/cost is no object approach will get in early on the next generation of cellular technology.

A new partnership with Instagram will bring Stories directly to the camera app, without leaving Samsung’s default camera software.

The feature relies on the S10’s large battery to charge other devices. The new feature should be compatible with all phones that charge via the Qi standard.

Unsurprisingly, one of the features that differentiates these models is the camera system. Gone are the days, after all, where one camera would suffice.

Want a quick at-a-glance breakdown of how they all compare? Here’s a handy chart so you know what to look for.

Three different storage options: 128GB, 512GB and 1 terabyte.

In the watch front, Samsung is embracing user health, much like the rest of the industry, including blood pressure tracking.

Wireless all the way. Samsung says the Galaxy Buds should be able to pull around five hours of talk time, or six hours of music listening time.

The product — as well as a rumored cheaper version — are a core part of Samsung’s push to make Bixby a key player in the smart home raise.

That’s a whole lot of Galaxy smartphones.

Want more? You can always watch a recording of today’s live stream.