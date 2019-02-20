Here’s everything announced at Samsung’s Galaxy S10/Galaxy Fold event

Missed today’s Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco? In all, we have five new phones — one of them a foldable — some new earbuds, a virtual assistant and a watch. Here’s everything you need to know.
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold launches April 26, starting at $1,980
The last time we saw Samsung’s foldable onstage, it was, quite literally, shrouded in darkness. The company debuted a prototype of the upcoming device at a developer conference, showing its folding method and little else.
Samsung’s Galaxy S10 lineup arrives with four new models
For the 10th anniversary of the flagship line, Samsung is going all in on this thing. And with more information expected on Samsung’s upcoming foldable, well, that’s a lot of Samsungs.
Samsung’s ‘budget flagship’ the Galaxy S10e starts at $750
The S10e is the most interesting of the bunch — or at least the most interesting one that doesn’t sport 5G.
The Samsung S10 gets a 5G model
Never mind the fact that 5G is still a ways away in just about every market — Samsung’s taking an educated gamble that some percentage of its early adopting/cost is no object approach will get in early on the next generation of cellular technology.
Samsung’s Galaxy S10 has a built-in Instagram mode
A new partnership with Instagram will bring Stories directly to the camera app, without leaving Samsung’s default camera software.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 can wirelessly charge other phones
The feature relies on the S10’s large battery to charge other devices. The new feature should be compatible with all phones that charge via the Qi standard.
Samsung S10’s cameras get ultra-wide-angle lenses and more AI smarts
Unsurprisingly, one of the features that differentiates these models is the camera system. Gone are the days, after all, where one camera would suffice.
Here’s how all of Samsung’s new Galaxy S10’s compare
Want a quick at-a-glance breakdown of how they all compare? Here’s a handy chart so you know what to look for.
Samsung just announced a phone with 1TB of built-in storage
Three different storage options: 128GB, 512GB and 1 terabyte.
Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch Active tracks blood pressure
In the watch front, Samsung is embracing user health, much like the rest of the industry, including blood pressure tracking.
These are Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds
Wireless all the way. Samsung says the Galaxy Buds should be able to pull around five hours of talk time, or six hours of music listening time.
Samsung’s Bixby-powered Galaxy Home speaker will arrive ‘by April’
The product — as well as a rumored cheaper version — are a core part of Samsung’s push to make Bixby a key player in the smart home raise.
Samsung has sold 2 billion Galaxy phones
That’s a whole lot of Galaxy smartphones.
Want more? You can always watch a recording of today’s live stream.