Macquarie Capital Venture Studio adds three new companies to infrastructure tech portfolio

Macquarie Capital Venture Studio, the infrastructure-focused accelerator affiliated with the nearly $500 billion-dollar investment firm, Macquarie Group, has added three companies to its portfolio.

The companies, AirMap, Envoy Technologies, and Teralytic, provide services in airspace management for drones; electric vehicle sharing services; and soil analysis, respectively.

Through the venture studio, Macquarie tries to bring the companies into new markets through its connections with infrastructure and development projects around the world.

The Sydney, Australia-based investment firm has already invested in six companies for its accelerator program, launched in conjunction with R/GA.

Other companies in the Macquarie portfolio include the developer of redesigned solar axis trackers, Sunfolding; a company that produces water from condensation, Zero Mass Water; and a drone inspection company, Hangar Inc.

Envoy marks the second investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and services for Macquarie, since the company also invested in FreeWire Technologies. The venture program is also interested in the internet of things — backing the control system cybersecurity company, Mission Secure; and T-REX Group which provides data services and software for markets.

“These companies have developed solutions that significantly optimize infrastructure and real assets and have the potential to transform their respective end markets,” said Stephan Feilhauer, Senior Vice President at Macquarie Capital, in a statement. “With their participation in MCVS, they will not only receive growth capital, but also access to Macquarie Capital’s global network of expertise, assets and clients at the intersection of infrastructure and technology.”

The Macquarie program includes a small equity investment and consultation with R/GA on a product development and marketing plan.

“R/GA is excited to collaborate with an industry leader like Macquarie Capital to launch this innovative Studio, leveraging our creative capital and network to create value for the participating companies,” said Stephen Plumlee, Global Chief Operating Officer of R/GA and Managing Partner of R/GA Ventures, at the time of the partnership announcement. “Rolling admissions and the module structure will enable R/GA to offer the participating companies an increased level of engagement and support.”