Deeply discounted student tickets for TC Sessions: Robotics + AI 2019

Are you a student within striking distance of Berkeley, California? Do you have a burning passion for robots and artificial intelligence? We have great news for you. We’re offering deeply discounted student tickets to TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics + AI 2019, which takes place at UC Berkeley on April 18.

Immerse yourself in our day-long event featuring interviews, demos, workshops and networking with some of the industries’ greatest thinkers, makers and heavy-hitters. Apply for a student ticket — they cost $45 — and save more than $200 on admission. Once we verify your student status, we’ll release your ticket.

If you’re looking for an internship or a job in robotics or AI, you won’t find a better networking opportunity anywhere. More than 1,000 attendees consisting of technologists, founders, researchers and investors will be on hand to learn, teach, meet and greet. It’s a full day focused on exploring the future of robotics and, as students, you represent that future. You never know who you’ll meet and where that chance connection might lead.

What else can you expect at TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics + AI? You’ll hear speakers like Marc Raibert — founder and CEO of Boston Dynamics, maker of online sensation Big Dog, the humanoid Atlas, the wheeled robot Handle and quadrupeds Spot and SpotMini. Spoiler alert: Marc’s bringing another special guest with him this year.

We’re lining up even more speakers to join the awesome roster of notable experts that we have on tap thus far: Anca Dragan, Alexei Efros, Hany Farid, Melonee Wise, Peter Barrett, Rana el Kaliouby, Arnaud Thiercelin and Laura Major. You’ll also enjoy workshops aplenty and lots of demos along the lines of this gem — about building stronger humans — from last year.

Speaking of demos. If you’re a student founder, why not apply to demo your robot onstage? Spaces are limited, so don’t sit on this opportunity to show your stuff in front of a huge and hugely influential crowd.

TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics + AI takes place on April 18 at UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall. We believe students are vital to the future of tech, and the proof is in the pricing. Apply for your $45 student ticket today. We’ll see you in Berkeley!