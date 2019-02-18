Netflix cancels “Friends From College” after two seasons

Netflix comedy series “Friends From College” will not return for a third season. The show’s co-creator Nicholas Stoller announced the news earlier today on Twitter.

Friends from College will not be returning for a third season. Thanks to everyone who watched it. Happy Presidents’ Day! — nicholasstoller 🇺🇸 (@nicholasstoller) February 19, 2019

Despite a very poorly-reviewed first season (the Guardian referred to it as TV’s “most hateable show”),”Friends From College’s” second season was better received. But apparently that wasn’t enough to save the show, which followed a group of Harvard graduates.

In a statement to Hollywood Reporter, Netflix said “We’re grateful to creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco for creating a wise, funny and supremely relatable show. We also want to thank the hard-working crew, and we raise a glass to the amazingly talented cast including Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Savage, Cobie Smulders, Nat Faxon, Annie Parisse, Jae Suh Park, and Billy Eichner.”

The news that Netflix is bidding adieu to “Friends From College” came a few hours after it confirmed that “The Punisher” and “Jessica Jones” will not be renewed, the last two Marvel shows after it cancelled “Iron Fist,” “Luke Cage,” and “Daredevil.” Netflix’s purge of Marvel shows may be related to the end of its deal with Disney, which plans to produce its own superhero content for its new upcoming streaming service.