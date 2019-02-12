No, your tweets aren’t awful. Twitter’s Likes are currently borked. (Update: It’s fixed)

Update: Twitter said the issues have been resolved.

We’re happy to report that these issues are now resolved. Thanks for your patience! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 13, 2019

If you have been experiencing issues with the Like or Retweet count on Twitter and are desperately seeking validation, here it is: yes, it’s Twitter, not you (probably). The company confirmed today that it is working on a fix for a problem with notifications that’s been messing with Like counts.

Some people around the world are experiencing an issue with notifications, Likes, and Retweets. We’re working on resolving this and will follow up soon. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 12, 2019

Many users around the world have reported seeing the number of Likes on their tweets fluctuate continuously, making them wonder if accounts were being suspended in mass or if Twitter was deleting them.

Here’s the word thing happening with Twitter right now (they said they’re going to fix it) Look at the likes and retweets. pic.twitter.com/TAPOXhoziM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2019

why is twitter deleting so many likes off peoples’ tweets? are accounts getting mass s*spended or… pic.twitter.com/MabHOOxXi0 — bts went to the grammys (@functionbts) February 12, 2019

twitter please stop taking away the likes on my tweets they’re all that I have — gracie hoos (@cottoncandaddy) February 12, 2019

Oppression thy name is twitter likes! pic.twitter.com/pvB4rBMpg8 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 12, 2019

Twitter did not say when the issue began, but based on a careful study of Twitter search results, and not on my own desperate longing for validation from internet strangers, the issue has been going on for almost a day.