Lyft brings on Uber’s former global head of internal audit

The battle between Uber and Lyft, which are both expected to go public this year, continues. Today, Lyft announced the hire of Michelle DeBella, formerly Uber’s global head of internal audit, as its own VP of finance strategy.

DeBella will be responsible for ensuring Lyft meets its objectives around scaling. She’ll systematically review Lyft’s operations, examine its risks and ensure the company is set up for success. Previously, DeBella spent eight years at Hewlett-Packard, where she served as VP of internal audit.

“I had the pleasure of working with Michelle for several years at HPE and am excited to partner with her once again at Lyft,” Lyft Audit Committee Chairperson Maggie Wilderotter said in a statement. “Michelle’s pragmatic and collaborative approach to financial leadership is exactly what we need to position Lyft for future success and grow the business responsibly.”