Deepomatic raises $6.2 million for its industrial computer vision technology

French startup Deepomatic just raised a new funding round of $5.1 million in equity funding and $1.1 million in debt. Hi Inov is leading the round, with Alven Capital and Bertrand Diard also participating.

Deepomatic lets you build your own computer vision applications for your industrial needs. The company gives you all the tools to train a model and connect it to your video feeds. You can then deploy your new shiny service at the edge or on your own infrastructure, wherever you need it. You remain in control of your data.

After that, you can integrate that brick with the rest of your infrastructure using API calls. With such a low barrier to entry, it takes you around three months to deploy Deepomatic.

And it’s already working quite well for some companies. For instance, Compass Group is using it in some of its cafeterias. Instead of waiting in line for the cashier when your food is getting cold on your tray, you can simply pass your tray in front of a camera.

The camera will take a photo of your food and automatically recognize what you got — it works pretty much like Amazon Go. There’s no QR code, no RFID tags. There are 15,000 people using this system every day already.

Belron, the company behind Carglass, Autoglass, Safelite and other vehicle glass repair shops, is also using Deepomatic. Employees can take a photo of a broken windshield with a coin for scale, and the service will tell you the next steps — replacing the windshield, fixing it with resin, etc.

Parking company Indigo is also leveraging Deepomatic’s technology for its security cameras. In addition to traditional CCTV, security cameras can detect if someone is acting suspicious based on various factors — Indigo is keeping those factors confidential so that people can’t defeat the system.

Deepomatic customers pay annual subscription fees like other enterprise software solutions. The startup is going to focus on energy, transportation and infrastructure companies at first.

This is quite a departure from Deepomatic’s first product. The company started with a sort of ‘Shazam for fashion’ using computer vision. “Shopping and retail weren’t in our DNA, we are engineers,” co-founder and CEO Augustin Marty told me.

With today’s funding round, the company is opening a new office in New York to focus on the American market. Deepomatic currently has 20 clients but could quickly become an essential technological brick for many big companies.