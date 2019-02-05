Festicket, the festival booking platform, picks up $4.6M backing from creative investor Edge Investments

Festicket, the U.K.-headquartered festival booking platform, has picked up another $4.6 million in funding, an extension of the startup’s $10.5 million Series D late last year. The new backing comes from Edge Investments, the creative industries investor that counts music industry veteran Harvey Goldsmith as a director.

Edge joins an existing roster of Series D investors that includes venture capital firm Beringea, Jaguar Land Rover’s venture capital fund InMotion Ventures, Channel 4’s Commercial Growth Fund, Lepe Partners, U-Start, and ex Spinnin’ Records CEO Eelko Van Kooten. The company has also been previously backed by Lepe Partners, Wellington Partners, PROfounders, and Playfair Capital, amongst others.

Founded in 2012, Festicket set out to make booking various festival experience across Europe as easy as booking a package holiday. The platform — or marketplace — lets you discover and book festival tickets and the related travel itinerary. Fast forward to today, the company works with over 1,200 festivals and 4,500 suppliers across 50 countries, serving more than 2.5 million customers worldwide.

Most recently, Festicket integrated with Spotify to help you discover music festivals based on the music you listen to. Dubbed “Festival Finder,” the new feature requires you to connect your Spotify account to Festicket using Spotify login. After doing so, the platform pulls in data on your favourite artists and displays 10 upcoming festivals that it deems will match your music tastes.

Meanwhile, Festicket says the additional capital will be used to support Festicket’s entrance into new markets, primarily North America and Asia. The company is also planning to invest in its underlying tech platform and grow its “community” of passionate festival fans around the world,. Notably, this will include building an exclusive membership tier with added benefits in 2019.