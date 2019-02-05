Apply to demo onstage at TC Sessions: Robotics + AI 2019

The search is on! We’re looking for exceptional early-stage robotics or AI companies to demo their technology onstage at TC Sessions: Robotics + AI on April 18 at UC Berkeley. Our day-long event takes a deep dive into these world-changing technologies, and features interviews, workshops, demos and networking with leading robotics and AI technologists, founders, investors and researchers.

Whether you’re looking for investors, recruiting tech talent or searching for like-minded collaborators, this is your opportunity to showcase your company’s technology in front of an august and influential audience. We have a limited number of demo times available, so complete this application form today. If you’re a student founder, don’t be shy. We want you to apply, too!

This is our third year hosting this event, and we’re not kidding when we talk about featuring the top minds focused on robotics and AI. We’ll be announcing plenty more speakers, panels and demos in the coming weeks, but take a gander at some of the speakers who will grace our stage on April 18:

Melonee Wise — CEO of collaborative warehouse robotics company Fetch, a 2018 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and the recipient of numerous awards, including MIT Technology Review’s TR35.

Hany Farid — Dartmouth’s Albert Bradley 1915 Third Century Professor of Computer Science focuses on human perception, image analysis and digital forensics. Farid, a recipient of the National Academy of Inventors, Alfred P. Sloan and John Simon Guggenheim fellowships, will join the UC Berkeley faculty in July.

Anca Dragan — assistant professor in UC Berkeley’s Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences department and head of the InterACT lab — part of the Berkeley AI Research Lab and the Center for Human-Compatible AI.

Peter Barrett — CTO of investment firm Playground Global, which has funded robotics startups such as Agility, Canvas, Common Sense, Skydio and Righthand Robotics.

TC Sessions: Robotics + AI takes place at UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall on April 18, just about six short weeks away. Don’t miss your chance to pitch or demo your tech onstage in front of the best robotics and AI movers, makers and shakers. Apply to demo here. If you’re not prepared to demo but want to engage with and learn from this great community, be sure to buy a ticket while you can still get the early-bird price of $249. Students — take advantage of our deeply discounted price of $45. Join us in Berkeley!