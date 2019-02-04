Original Content podcast: ‘You’ gives us obnoxious millennials and their creepy stalkers

The confusingly-titled “You” first premiered on Lifetime last fall, but it’s moving to Netflix for its second season, making the show a Netflix Original — and fair game for the Original Content podcast.

The series stars Penn Badgley of “Gossip Girl.” This time, plays Joe Goldberg, a charming, “nice guy” bookstore manager (the second episode is pointedly titled “The Last Nice Guy in New York”) who becomes obsessed an aspiring writing named Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). As the story (based on a novel by Caroline Kepnes) unfolds, we see Joe go to increasingly disturbingly lengths in his pursuit of Beck’s affection.

For our review, we’re joined by Anna Escher and Sarah Perez to discuss why audiences find Joe so compelling (to say the least), what we made of the frequently obnoxious twentysomething New Yorkers on the show (not that we wanted to see them get murdered or anything …) and what we’re hoping will happen in season two.

Also, since Anna, Anthony and Jordan were all big “Gossip Girl” fans, we debate how Badgley’s “You” and “Gossip Girl” characters compare (spoiler: they’re weirdly similar) before Sarah joins the conversation mid-episode.

You can listen in the player below, subscribe using Apple Podcasts or find us in your podcast player of choice. If you like the show, please let us know by leaving a review on Apple. You also can send us feedback directly. (Or suggest shows and movies for us to review!)