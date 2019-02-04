Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop is coming to Netflix

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop is coming to Netflix. According to a scoop from Variety, Goop will expand its original content offerings with a docuseries on Netflix, focused on issues related to physical and spiritual wellness, much like Goop itself. The brand also partnered with Delta Airlines for an exclusive podcast, and is planning its own in-house podcasts that will delve into areas like beauty, food and books, the report says.

The Netflix series, however, is the most ambitious of the new digital initiatives, as it will consist of 30-minute episodes hosted by Goop editors, chief content officer Elise Loehnen and Paltrow herself. The team will discuss topics like mental, physical and sexual health, with an emphasis on those stories that will benefit from having a TV-sized budget.

Last November, reports had leaked that Goop was in talks with Netflix for a show that Paltrow had been developing for more than a year. At the time, it was said the series would discuss wellness and homeopathic traditions in different cultures.

Goop is best known these days for its questionable, controversial products.

Word of the Netflix show followed the news that Goop had to settle a $125,000 lawsuit over false advertisements for a $66 vaginal jade egg, which the company claimed would balance hormones, prevent uterine prolapse and more. The egg has been one of many overpriced and ineffective, or even harmful, products that Goop has sold, according to medical experts.

Despite the controversies — and dangers — around some of the products Goop promotes, the company has continued to grow thanks to Paltrow’s star power and a growing interest in alternative health products. It pulled in another $50 million in funding this past March, bringing its total outside investment to $82 million and its valuation to $250 million. Investors include NEA, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Felix Capital and others.

In addition, Goop’s live events — its wellness summits — sell out. Its newsletter also claimed 8 million subscribers as of last year. For Netflix, all this means Goop represents a sizable audience ready to be tapped, while Goop gets to market itself to a wider audience through the streaming platform.

In addition to the Netflix show, the Delta partnership will bring eight episodes of the Goop podcast to 600 planes, expanding its reach to 18 million-plus listeners, Variety says. The exclusive deal will include episodes hosted by Paltrow and Loehnen, including one that includes an interview with Oprah.

Goop’s standalone podcasts will also feature a food series by an award-winning chef, Goop book club and beauty podcast from in-house expert Jean Godfrey-June.