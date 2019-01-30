Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja is retiring

At the tail end of Tesla’s earnings call today, Elon Musk dropped a surprise bit of news: the company’s CFO, Deepak Ahuja, will be retiring.

“There is no good time to make this change,” said Ahuja, but noted that after two back-to-back profitable quarters, now might be the best time.

Ahuja first served as Tesla’s CFO from 2008 to 2015, then again from February 2017 on. Zach Kirkhorn, currently Tesla’s VP of Finance, will take over the role moving forward.

Elon notes that Ahuja’s retirement “won’t be immediate,” but didn’t give a specific timeline. He also says that he plans for Ahuja to stay on as a senior advisor “for probably years to come.”