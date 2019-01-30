Elon says Tesla might unveil its pickup truck “this summer”

Tesla is building a pickup truck. We’ve known that for a few years now. But when?

In an earnings call this afternoon, Elon Musk said that he’s hoping to unveil the truck this summer.

“It will be… unique,” he added.

Note, of course, that “unveil” doesn’t mean “ship”. That presumably won’t happen for a while. The company is still knee deep in Model 3 production, finishing its Gigafactory in Shanghai and its long awaited Semi truck, and is actively working on getting its SUV (tentatively called the “Model Y”) into the tooling stage. The company has a lot on its plate right now.