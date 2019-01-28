Tickets are almost sold out for the TechCrunch Winter Party — buy yours before they’re gone

On February 8, less than two weeks from today, the cream of the Bay Area’s early-stage startup community will descend on Galvanize to celebrate everything great and small about tech startups at the 2nd Annual TechCrunch Winter Party. Tickets to this popular Silicon Valley soiree are in big demand and short supply.

Lucky for you, we just released the fifth round of tickets. They’re available on a strictly first-come-first-served basis, so if you want to join us for an unforgettable night of fun and opportunity, get your ticket now before they’re gone for good.

The TechCrunch Winter Party provides the perfect atmosphere to relax and connect with your peers while enjoying delicious canapes, signature cocktails and convivial conversation. It’s also the chance to converse with some of the community’s major movers and shakers — including investors and partners from August Capital, SV Angel and Uncork Capital.

We’re expecting more than 800 startuppers to attend our fabulous fete, and you never know who you might meet and where that chance meeting might lead. If you’re serious about opportunities to place your early-stage startup in front of people who can make dreams come true, book a demo table. We have a limited number available for $1,500, and that price includes three attendee tickets.

Want to know the essential party particulars? We’ve got ’em right here.

When: Friday, February 8, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: Galvanize, 44 Tehama St., San Francisco, CA 94105

Ticket price: $85

No TechCrunch party is complete without games, activities, swag and door prizes. And this event will deliver on all fronts. Planning to go to Disrupt San Francisco 2019? Party-goers have a chance to win free tickets.

Come to the TechCrunch Winter Party at Galvanize for great conversation, ample food and drink and the opportunity to celebrate and network with your community in a fun, relaxed setting. But get a move on and buy your ticket — these babies won’t last long. See you there!