Fortnite’s login and game are down [Update: it’s back]

Update: Fortnite is back up, with the game and all other features operational.

We have recovered. We will continue to monitor the situation to catch any further problems. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 29, 2019

Fortnite is currently down for many players. The Twitter account for the Epic Games title, now the most popular video game in the world, confirmed the problem, tweeting “We’re aware that players are experiencing issues when attempting to use Epic Games services. We’re currently working on a resolution and will keep you updated.

We’re aware that players are experiencing issues when attempting to use Epic Games services. We’re currently working on a resolution and will keep you updated. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 29, 2019

Further details on Epic Games’ status page said it had identified an issue with logins and as of 01:53 UTC was still working on a fix. While the game, login and store are experiencing major outages, Fortnite’s website, forums and messaging services are still operational.

Fortnite’s issues come half a day after Instagram was briefly offline.

Netflix is still up, if you need something to pass the time.