UPS and Latch are expanding in-building deliveries to 10 more cities

After launching apparently successful pilot runs in San Francisco and New York, UPS announced today plans to expand its in-building delivery service to 10 additional U.S. cities. In mid-2019, the parcel service will be adding Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Miami and Seattle to the list.

UPS’s program was launched last summer, utilizing smart locks designed by New York-based startup, Latch. The Initial roll out was a clear attempt by UPS to take on Amazon’s own efforts in the space. Key by Amazon started as an in-house delivery service partnership with Kwikset, which has since expanded out to included cars, businesses and garages.

UPS service is designed to let delivery people enter into common areas, rather than individual apartments, so they can leave packages in lobbies and foyers when residents are out. Latch currently has a sign up form on its site for those interested in taking part in the program. The move is another key win for Latch, which has been carving out a name for itself in the crowded smart lock space, through deals with retailers like Jet and a recent $70 million raise.