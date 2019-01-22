Gmail gets a strikethrough button

This is not earth-shattering news by any means, but Google today announced that Gmail is getting a strikethrough button in its formatting bar. In addition, it’s also getting Undo/Redo options and the ability to download emails as . EML files.

There really isn’t much more to be said about this, but if you ever wanted to use strikethrough in an email to show that you edited something out, then your time has come. Same for those of you who always wanted to see undo and redo buttons in Gmail because you keep forgetting the keyboard shortcuts for those.