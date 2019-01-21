The Tesla Model 3 is finally approved for European roads

Tesla can now deliver Model 3 vehicles to European customers. The automakers midsize sedan was recently granted approval from RDW, the Dutch regulator and European authority tasked by Tesla to approve the vehicle for European roads.

The approval comes just ahead of the vehicle’s European introduction next month. Right now, it’s been reported that a cargo ship full of Model 3s is currently en route to Zeebrugge, Belgium and should arrive around February 2.

The nod from the European governing body was a critical last step. Tesla is clearly racing to get its least expensive vehicle in Europe ahead of the onslaught of EVs planned by European auto makers.

Last week, Tesla announced a cost-savings plan in an effort to shore up its international Model 3 deliveries. The automaker stated that it was cutting 7 percent of its full-time workers. In the email, CEO Elon Musk says the focus must be on delivering “at least the mid-range Model 3 variant in all markets.” He also warns those employees not set to be axed that there are “many companies that can offer a better work-life balance, because they are larger and more mature or in industries that are not so voraciously competitive.”