Walmart adds four grocery delivery partners

Walmart has partnered with Point Pickup, Skipcart, AxleHire and Roadie to expand its grocery delivery program across four states. Walmart’s grocery delivery is currently available in more than 800 stores, and plans to be in 800 more this year.

To use Walmart’s delivery program, customers go online, place an order and then select a delivery window. From there, Walmart’s personal shoppers select your items and then pass them off to a Walmart delivery partner.

Customers likely won’t notice, or care, which delivery partner shows up to the door with their groceries. All that matters, and all that Walmart is trying to do, is get you your food in a timely manner, wherever you are.

“Customers love our Grocery Delivery service,” Walmart SVP of Digital Operations Tom Ward said in a press release. “As they are busy managing jobs, soccer practice, dance lessons and social schedules we are on a mission to do more than keep a little extra money in their pockets. With the help of these new delivery partners, we’re making grocery shopping even easier by bringing the everyday low prices of Walmart right to the front door of customers.”

Other Walmart grocery delivery partners include Postmates, Deliv, DoorDash and others.