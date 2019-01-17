CES and its sex tech fail

We’re coming to you with another episode of Mixtape, the TechCrunch podcast that takes a peek behind the headlines that go beyond tech.

This week, Megan Rose Dickey and I get into a discussion about women’s sexuality, because the world’s biggest “consumer electronics show” revoked an innovation award from Lora DiCarlo, a company that created a sex toy for women. In its initial objection, the CTA cited a clause that entries they believed “in their sole discretion to be immoral, obscene, indecent, profane or not in keeping with the CTA’s image will be disqualified.” That’s not great. Of course it walked the comments back, saying that the product, called Osé, didn’t fit into an existing product category. Except that the product falls squarely in the robotics category.

We also discussed robot delivery dogs, because those things don’t seem like they’re ever going to go away. And finally, people continue to do stupid “Bird Box” challenges based on dumb ideas they have after watching Netflix’s hit movie starring Sandra Bullock. Stop it.

Click play above to listen to the full episode. And if you haven’t subscribed yet, get on over to your favorite podcast platform, whether it be Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Overcast, CastBox or whatever else you use.