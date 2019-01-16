Tesla unveils first home charging station that can be plugged into a wall outlet

Tesla today is launching a new home charging station designed for the modern home. The new Wall Connector is the auto maker’s first home charging solution that can be plugged into a wall outlet rather than being hardwired into the home’s electrical system. This charger can plug directly into a NEMA 14-50 plug — the most common high-voltage plug in the US.

This is a departure from Tesla’s previous strategy but one that makes sense. This Wall Connector allows home owners to install a high-voltage charging system in a home without an electrician. Just plug it in.

The new Wall Connector offers a faster recharge time than the Gen 2 Mobile Connector that also offers a NEMA 14-50 plug. The new offering provides up to 40 amps to most Tesla vehicles while the Gen 2 Mobile Connector caps at 32 amps. Even still, Tesla’s hardwired Wall Connector recharges even quicker. Tesla is clearly looking to the new product to live in between its previous two chargers: It’s quicker and offers a cleaner look than the mobile connector, though slower but with a lower overall cost than the hardwired solution.

At $500 the new charger is inline with other home EV power solutions. It comes with a 24-foot cable and is only available in silver.