Get a TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics + AI demo table while you can

Innovation’s leading-edge lives at the intersection of robotics and AI. What could possibly be more exciting than attending TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics + AI on April 18 — where you’ll spend a full day immersed in these world-changing technologies?

Well, you could showcase your early-stage startup to nearly 1,000 of the best minds in robotics and AI. Yeah, that’s pretty awesome, too. All you need to do is buy a demo table before they sell out, so don’t delay. Oh, and the $1,500 price tag also includes three attendee tickets, so you can bring your tribe.

We’re not hyperbolizing about the titanic talent at TC Sessions: Robotics + AI. Speakers at our previous events at Berkeley and MIT have included technologists, founders and investors, including the likes of Ayanna Howard (Georgia Tech), Rob Coneybeer (Shasta Ventures), Helen Greiner (CyPhyWorks), Tye Brady (Amazon Robotics), Ken Goldberg (UC Berkeley) and so many others.

These are just some of the doers, movers and shakers that can make an early-stage startup founder’s dream come true. This event provides an exceptional opportunity to demo your product in front of a very smart, very large and very targeted audience. This year’s lineup (a work in progress) will not disappoint.

Here’s what else you can expect at TC Sessions: Robotics + AI. TechCrunch editors will host a full day of interviews and demos (like this one) on the main stage. And we’ll have workshops and other demos running in parallel. Want to know more? Check out the full coverage from last year. And, as always, there will be plenty of opportunity for world-class networking.

Here are essential housekeeping details you need to know. TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics + AI takes place at UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall on April 18, 2019. Right now, early-bird tickets cost $249, and if you’re a student, you get in for $45.

Don’t miss a spectacular day-long event focused exclusively on robotics and AI. Come learn, teach, demo and network. And buy your tickets and a demo table now before it’s too late. We can’t wait to see you there!